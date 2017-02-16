Olathe kindergarteners make care packages for those going through hard times

Kindergarteners at Green Springs Elementary are helping put a smile on people’s faces.

They are creating care packages to send to community members who are facing an illness or are just going through a hard time.

Every morning, you will find the kindergarteners in Genia Deets class putting pen to paper. But they aren't just practicing their handwriting, they are making people smile around the world.

"We are writing today, boys and girls, to Ms. Amy. She's in the hospital, so she's not feeling very good. So, we know that we can make her day.”

"We've heard from everybody,” Deets said. “We've got different cancer patients. We've got grandparents that have passed away. People battling different illnesses and it’s not always bad news either.”

It's not so bad when the President of the United States writes back.

300 of these handmade letters have gone out over the past three years and others are taking notice and writing in to have letters sent to someone they know.

"Because it’s nice to people," Caleb See said.

"This is the most positive way,” said Dusty Wells. “Everyone should do this. Everyone should do something for somebody else."

Deets’ class hopes to spread this kindness even further.

Her classroom now receives funds with a grant through the Olathe Public Schools Foundation to keep it going.

Kindergarteners have already sent care packages out to 75 people this year.

If you know anyone who would like to receive one of the care packages, click here.

