Royals agree to terms with 12 players on contracts for 2017

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

The Royals have agreed to terms on 2017 contracts with with 12 players.

Those players include pitchers Scott Alexander, Brian Flynn, Jake Junis, Kevin McCarthy and Kyle Zimmer; infielders Cheslor Cuthbert, Hunter Dozier, Whit Merrifield and Ramon Torres and outfielders Billy Burns, Terrance Gore and Bubba Starling.

Terms of the contracts were not disclosed.

Of the players signed Thursday, eight of them – Alexander, Burns, Cuthbert, Dozier, Flynn, Gore, McCarthy and Merrifield – have major league service time. 

The Kansas City Royals have 11 players who remain unsigned for the season. They include pitchers Miguel Almonte, Andrew Edwards, Nathan Karns and Matt Strahm; catcher Cam Gallagher; infielders Christian Colón and Raul Mondesi and outfielders Jorge Bonifacio, Samir Duenez, Peter O’Brien and Paulo Orlando.

