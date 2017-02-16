Firefighters on scene of building collapse near 18th, Paseo - KCTV5

Firefighters on scene of building collapse near 18th, Paseo

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Firefighters were called just before 12:30 p.m. Thursday to 18th Street and The Paseo. (KCTV5) Firefighters were called just before 12:30 p.m. Thursday to 18th Street and The Paseo. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Emergency crews are on the scene of a building collapse in Kansas City.

Firefighters were called just before 12:30 p.m. Thursday to 18th Street and The Paseo.

No other details were immediately available.

Refresh this page for updates.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.