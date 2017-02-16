Group of parents work together to better Shawnee Mission schools

Authorities say four murders along the Indian Creek Trail in south Kansas City since August 2016 have obvious similarities.More >
California authorities say a brain surgeon and two nurses have been charged in a child sex abuse ring involving seven victims under 13.More >
A former Spalding County teacher is facing several sexual related charges after she was caught with some of her students inside her vehicle when she was pulled over by police.More >
Kansas City, Kansas police officers are investigating the suspicious death of a 4-month-old infant.More >
An Overland Park man has had his paycheck garnished for years, accused of not paying child support. But a DNA test has revealed his now-adult daughter is not his daughter.More >
Summertime is almost here, and that generally means an uptick in crime. Across the nation, violent crime is already on the rise, and Kansas City is right in the middle of it.More >
