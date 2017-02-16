Group of parents work together to better Shawnee Mission schools

A group of parents are working together to fight for a better Shawnee Mission School District. (KCTV5)

"A lot of us parents are questioning what is going on in our schools? How can we help?" asked Jennifer Howerton.

That's why Howerton created the group Education First Shawnee Mission.

The board consists of ten members who say there have been too many attacks on education that started on the federal level, down to the state level and are impacting the local schools

"This is a great place to live because of our schools," Howerton said. "I think it's really important for us to protect that and the other parents we've been talking to in the district feel exactly the same way."

The group is modeled after an existing group called Stand Up Blue Valley.

Education First's their top priority is school funding. Their long-term goal is to become the resource for all parents to come to if they have questions about the school system or the school's board members.

"So that we can help parents in Shawnee Mission School District make informed decisions in the elections," Howerton said.

Board members say they started this group just ten days ago, and they've already raised one-third of their fundraising goal. The money raised will be used to support school board candidates.

