Lawrence officers, citizen help suicidal woman off Kansas River bridge

Two officers and a concerned citizen helped a suicidal woman off a bridge in Lawrence earlier this week.

Officers went to the 500 block of Vermont Street, which is the southbound Kansas River bridge, when they got a call that said there was a suicidal woman on the outside of the railing.

When officers arrived, they talked to the woman who confirmed to them that she was feeling suicidal.

Officer Leo Souders, who has been with the Lawrence Police Department for 19 years, quickly secured her. Officer John Pien, an officer who has been with the department for three years and was just arriving, and a citizen helped pulled her over the railing.

The Lawrence Police Department said they want to “thank the compassionate citizens who stopped to assist in this life-threatening situation, as well as to recognize the officers involved for their immediate and effective response.”

“We also wish to remind all citizens that help is available in the community for those who are feeling suicidal,” they added, “including the Bert Nash Community Mental Health Center.” The center’s 24-hour emergency mental health line is available at 785-843-9192.

The phone number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255. They also are available 24 hours a day for those in emotional crisis.

The Lawrence Police Department also posted dashcam video of the incident on their social media websites.

