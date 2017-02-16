Kansas City faces epidemic of drug-dependent babies

Tens of thousands of babies are expected to go through withdrawal this year as the opioid epidemic continues across the nation. (KCTV5)

Tens of thousands of babies are expected to go through withdrawal this year as the opioid epidemic continues across the nation.

It was estimated in 2012 that an infant was born with Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome (NAS), drug dependence, every 25 minutes.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, babies with NAS experience withdrawal symptoms, including:

Tremors, hyperactive reflexes, seizures

Excessive or high-pitched crying

Cold symptoms like stuffy nose and sneezing

Poor feeding and sucking

Vomiting and loose stools

Increased sweating, temperature instability, fever

Dr. Carl Weiner, who specializes in high-risk pregnancies at University of Kansas Hospital, said the number of drug-dependent babies has increased tenfold over the last decade. He blames doctors and pharmaceutical companies, in part, for the problem.

"There was a shift in the way medicine approached pain," said Weiner. "Quite frankly, I think physicians were sold a bill of goods and led to believe that [opiates] weren’t that addictive. We now know that’s not true."

Studies show about a third of reproductive-aged women have filled a prescription for an opioid medication, and 14-22 percent filled that prescription during pregnancy.

"We have to do a better job of managing these opiates and when we start them. We need to have a better understanding of how to deal with addiction and how to optimize outcomes," Weiner said.

Weiner treats a pregnant woman, who KCTV5 News will call Mary, struggling with opioid addiction. She asked to conceal her identity to protect her family from scrutiny.

Mary was prescribed pain medication after a surgery, and she kept taking the pain pills to cope with stress at school and the loss of her father.

"It gives you this feeling of euphoria that just makes you forget that there’s anything wrong," she said.

Mary no longer takes pain medications like Percocet and hydrocodone, but she is still exposed to opioids. She goes to a methadone clinic where she receives a dose of the less-potent opioid to help with her addiction. Her methadone exposure could result in her baby being diagnosed with NAS.

"There’s a guilt that every mother would experience, whether it was something that was in their control or not, if something happens to your child," Mary said. "It’s just more so because you know that this is your fault."

Mary is not alone in her struggle with opioid habituation. Dr. Stephen Thornton, with University of Kansas Hospital, said he sees people with opioid problems in the emergency room daily, and people who overdose on opioids weekly.

"Deaths from overdoses have actually become more common than deaths from car accidents," Thornton said.

Naloxone is a life-saving drug used on people who have overdosed on opioids. A new Kansas bill seeks to make it more available to first responders and caregivers.

"They’ll start breathing and they’ll wake up. It’ll literally save people’s lives," Thornton said.

Naloxone gives opioid addicts a second chance at life and a chance to rehabilitate, but the effect of opioids on babies can be lifelong.

“The myth is, once they go through this withdrawal, they’re OK, yet we now have long term studies show that these babies are intellectually compromised or more likely to be intellectually compromised for the rest of their life," Weiner said.

The treatment for babies with NAS is continued exposure to opioids, which are then tapered off to help with the withdrawal symptoms.

Mary wants others to know it’s possible to recover from opioid addiction, and it’s important.

"It’s dangerous for the baby. It’s dangerous for your health," she said. "Get help."

Drug Rehab Programs in Kansas City

Preferred Family Healthcare

First Call Kansas City

The Crossroads Program

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.