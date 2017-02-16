Kansas City faces epidemic of drug-dependent babies

Entertainment website TMZ reports that the Florida teenager infamous for her comments on a talk show segment is now getting a national tour.More >
Kansas City police are looking for the parents of a little girl they found in the area of 2000 Park Tower Drive. The child was found alone at a play area inside a complex. She's 3 years old, but is not answering when asked her name. If you know any information, please contact police. Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.More >
A church greeter at House of Refuge Family Worship was hit by gunfire and had to be hospitalized on Sunday due to a shooting at the church.More >
President Donald Trump's budget would drive millions of people off of food stamps, part of a new wave of spending cut proposals that already are getting panned by lawmakers in both parties on Capitol Hill.More >
Most people who spoke with KCTV5 on Sunday didn’t know police are investigating four different murders in the area where so many were fishing, biking, and walking.More >
A man has been charged in connection with a crash that injured five people at Gardner Road and Interstate 35 on Friday.More >
