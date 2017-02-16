Lenexa police looking for 2 people in connection with rape, robbery

Manning may have been driving this silver Toyota Corolla. (KCTV)

Police are also looking for this woman who may have been a witness. (Lenexa Police Department/KCTV)

Virgel Manning is known to frequent the Westport area. (Lenexa Police Department/KCTV)

The Lenexa Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two people in connection with a rape and robbery.

The incidents happened at a hotel in the area of 95th Street and I-35 Highway on Sunday, Jan. 22.

The suspect is described as a black man with medium build, dark complexion, short hair, mustache and goatee who stands about 6 feet, 1 inch tall.

He goes by the alias of Virgel Manning and is known to often be in the Westport area. He may have been driving a silver Toyota Corolla.

A possible witness, police say, is a black female with long dark hair.

Anyone with information about who these people are or where to find them should call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477) or Detective Marshall at 913-825-8065.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.