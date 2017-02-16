Immigrant businesses close as part of national movement

Dos De Oros Mexican restaurant is just one of the many businesses closed for business Thursday. (KCTV5)

A national movement will be in full force in the metro on Thursday.

More than 90 businesses will be closed in support of the immigrant community.

On the heels of raids by the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency across the country, immigrant business owners are trying to make a statement.

The statement, showing people what the city and country would be like without immigrants.

Restaurants, grocery stores, bakeries, beauty shops, and several other businesses will be closing their doors as they take part in the movement.

Social media posts are encouraging parents not to send their kids to school on Thursday and to not to go to work if possible.

The plan is to not serve the community or consuming anything. So, shopping in stores or online will not be done by people supporting the movement.

The movement also planned a protest at City Hall. Hundreds of people turned out for that protest with signs that had the common themes of "we are all one" and "we are united."

