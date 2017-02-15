Shawnee family gets a sour surprise with Valentine's Day candy

You've probably read the sweet words on candy hearts, but here's a message we haven't seen on those candies before: The 'f-word.' (KCTV5)

A student in Shawnee received a nasty surprise in his Valentine's Day candy.

The boy's mom says she was reading the hearts when she came across it.

"This probably is just a spelling error," said stepdad Sampson Chandler. "Trying to figure out you know what it might have should have said. But after going through it a couple of times, there's no way you mess that up."

The family wrote a letter to the company that makes the candy.

The company says they will send them a care package as an apology.

