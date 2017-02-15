Shawnee family gets a sour surprise with Valentine's Day candy - KCTV5

Shawnee family gets a sour surprise with Valentine's Day candy

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Ellen McNamara, Anchor
By Shain Bergan, Assignment Editor
SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) -

A student in Shawnee received a nasty surprise in his Valentine's Day candy. 

You've probably read the sweet words on candy hearts, but here's a message you haven't seen on those candies before: The 'f-word.'

The boy's mom says she was reading the hearts when she came across it. 

"This probably is just a spelling error," said stepdad Sampson Chandler. "Trying to figure out you know what it might have should have said. But after going through it a couple of times, there's no way you mess that up."

The family wrote a letter to the company that makes the candy. 

The company says they will send them a care package as an apology. 

