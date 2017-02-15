Police identify Overland Park woman killed in wreck

A 59-year-old woman is dead following a wreck in Overland Park, KS.

Police say the wreck happened at 7:20 p.m. Wednesday evening in the 15300 block of Lowell.

On Thursday, police identified the driver of the wreck as Deborah L. Hayes of Overland Park.

The vehicle struck a tree after it left a roadway in the area.

The incident is still under investigation, according to police.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.