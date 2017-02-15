Police identify Overland Park woman killed in wreck - KCTV5

Police identify Overland Park woman killed in wreck

A 59-year-old woman is dead following a wreck in Overland Park, KS. 

Police say the wreck happened at 7:20 p.m. Wednesday evening in the 15300 block of Lowell. 

On Thursday, police identified the driver of the wreck as Deborah L. Hayes of Overland Park. 

The vehicle struck a tree after it left a roadway in the area. 

The incident is still under investigation, according to police. 

