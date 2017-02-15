Win Super Bowl bet? Mizzou student gets date with Bouchard at Nets game

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II). Genie Bouchard, walks the court with her blind date, John Goehrke, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, in New York.

Professional tennis player Genie Bouchard has made good on her deal to go out on a date with a student from the University of Missouri. ( @geniebouchard)

Tennis star Genie Bouchard kept her side of a bet for a date after the Atlanta Falcons lost the lead at the Super Bowl.

The Canadian player and now swimsuit model sat courtside at a Brooklyn Nets game Wednesday night with a University of Missouri student who won a bet with her on Twitter.

And she's down for a second date, TMZ confirmed Thursday.

Bouchard tweeted during the Super Bowl that she knew the Falcons would win. University of Missouri student John Goehrke responded to her by writing "if patriots win we go on a date?" and she responded "Sure."

@geniebouchard if patriots win we go on a date? — TW1 (@punslayintwoods) February 6, 2017

The Falcons then blew a 25-point lead as the New England Patriots rallied to win in overtime. Bouchard keep her word. In New York for ceremonies tied to the "Sports Illustrated" swimsuit issue, in which she appears , she met Goehrke earlier Wednesday .

They sat together for the game against the Bucks and came on the court and threw some souvenir balls into the stands.

Goehrke is a 20-year-old from Chicago who attends the university.

