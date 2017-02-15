Win Super Bowl bet? Mizzou student gets date with Bouchard at Ne - KCTV5

Win Super Bowl bet? Mizzou student gets date with Bouchard at Nets game

Professional tennis player Genie Bouchard has made good on her deal to go out on a date with a student from the University of Missouri. ( @geniebouchard) Professional tennis player Genie Bouchard has made good on her deal to go out on a date with a student from the University of Missouri. ( @geniebouchard)
(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II). Genie Bouchard, walks the court with her blind date, John Goehrke, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II). Genie Bouchard, walks the court with her blind date, John Goehrke, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, in New York.
NEW YORK (KCTV/AP) -

Tennis star Genie Bouchard kept her side of a bet for a date after the Atlanta Falcons lost the lead at the Super Bowl.

The Canadian player and now swimsuit model sat courtside at a Brooklyn Nets game Wednesday night with a University of Missouri student who won a bet with her on Twitter.

And she's down for a second date, TMZ confirmed Thursday.

Bouchard tweeted during the Super Bowl that she knew the Falcons would win. University of Missouri student John Goehrke responded to her by writing "if patriots win we go on a date?" and she responded "Sure."

The Falcons then blew a 25-point lead as the New England Patriots rallied to win in overtime. Bouchard keep her word. In New York for ceremonies tied to the "Sports Illustrated" swimsuit issue, in which she appears , she met Goehrke earlier Wednesday .

They sat together for the game against the Bucks and came on the court and threw some souvenir balls into the stands.

Goehrke is a 20-year-old from Chicago who attends the university. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) and the Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.