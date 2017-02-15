Kemper Arena Ordinance passes through committee

The Kansas City Missouri Planning and Zoning Committee has unanimously approved an ordinance on the future of Kemper Arena. (KCTV5)

By a 4-0 vote, they agreed to sell Kemper Arena for $1 to the Foutch Brothers.

They will move ahead on a project that will save taxpayers approximately $1 million a year in maintenance costs, according to the city.

“This will be a transformational project for Kansas City that will bring indoor amateur sports tournaments to Kansas City and also provide a variety of athletic opportunities for our Kansas City children," said Kansas City councilman Scott Taylor. “There has been strong support from the many residents and small businesses in the Historic West Bottoms and we appreciate all of their support.”

The city council will vote on the measure on Thursday.

An April groundbreaking is expected if the plan moves forward. Developers hope to open the facility in April 2018.

The new facility would be named Mosaic Arena. It would be mainly used for kids’ soccer and basketball but will be open to adult club sports. The arena will plans to build an indoor running track, expected be one of the largest in the United States. Interior floors for additional sports courts and an inside riding track will also be built.

Mosaic Life Care is also expected to open a clinic on site.

