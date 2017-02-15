Man charged with 17 felony counts in connection to crimes in Mid - KCTV5

Man charged with 17 felony counts in connection to crimes in Midtown Kansas City

Posted: Updated:
D'Maryon D. Odums D'Maryon D. Odums
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A Kansas City man has been charged in connection to several crimes, including rape, kidnapping and robbery. 

D'Maryon Odums, 23, faces 17 felony counts. 

A female victim told police that she was kidnapped, robbed and rapped by a man in 39th and Harrison. 

According to court records, the DNA matched Odums. The crimes happened in Midtown Kansas City. 

Prosecutors have requested a $500,000 cash bond. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.