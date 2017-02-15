Man charged with 17 felony counts in connection to crimes in Midtown Kansas City

A Kansas City man has been charged in connection to several crimes, including rape, kidnapping and robbery.

D'Maryon Odums, 23, faces 17 felony counts.

A female victim told police that she was kidnapped, robbed and rapped by a man in 39th and Harrison.

According to court records, the DNA matched Odums. The crimes happened in Midtown Kansas City.

Prosecutors have requested a $500,000 cash bond.

