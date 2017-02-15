Bull rider from Holt moving up the national charts

The thrill of eight seconds is all it took for a young rancher from Holt to get hooked. The first bull Brady Sims rode came at the age of 11. (KCTV5)

Who would have thought the 18th-ranked bull rider in the world would come from Holt, MO?

The Sims family never would have dreamed it until Brady came along.

Now they can't imagine life without bull riding.

The thrill of eight seconds is all it took for a young rancher from Holt to get hooked. The first bull Brady Sims rode came at the age of 11.

"I was sitting there and shaking," Brady said. "Everything that I was used to flew right out the window when I got on that bull. This isn’t steers anymore, this is the Bovine. I was so scared. I didn’t even want to take my wrap but my dad said you are the one who wanted to do this that’s why we are here."

Nineteen years later, Brady competes among of the best bull riders in the country.

No one in the Sims family has rodeo experience, but that didn’t stop them from making Brady’s dream a team affair.

“They’ve always been supportive and driving me to events when I wasn’t old enough to drive from one rodeo to another." said Brady, "I thank my family for being there through the good and bad times.”

His dad, Reid, has always been there for him.

“When he was still a youngster and we were riding calves and steers I would actually get in the chute with him. Help him get his rope set, remind him of things, before he went out that he needed to focus on.”

Brady’s journey started in Kansas City and now it goes through here.

“I’ve been coming to this event ever since I was little, 7-8 years old," said Brady. "I would always come and watch everyone. I always thought, one day I want to be here and win this event. I wanted to feel what they were feeling at that point in time. To feel everyone cheering for you and having everyone there to come to see you.”

Now, he does and although Brady’s dad isn’t in the chutes anymore, he watches every close PBR event he can but worrying about one thing.

“Injuries," said Reid. "He’s had a few, nothing big. He’s one of those guys who has nagging injuries and he’s riding right now with a torn ligament in his thumb, riding hand.”

Plus, he's soaking in those 8 seconds with pride while he can because professional bull riding for the Sims is a family affair and a journey far from over.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.