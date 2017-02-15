3,000 attend Blue Valley head coach Eric Driskell's funeral

Three thousand members of the community celebrated the life of Eric Driskell, beloved Blue Valley High School football coach, at 11 a.m. on Saturday at his funeral service at The United Methodist Church of the Resurrection.

The church is located at 13720 Roe Avenue in Leawood, KS. The service was held in the main sanctuary, with a reception following in the church’s lobby area.

Out of respect for the family and friends of Coach Driskell, outside video and still cameras were not allowed in the building during the service and reception. A live stream of the service was provided by the church for the community, however. KCTV5 showed that live stream on this website and on Facebook page.

Family members and Research Medical Center confirms Blue Valley football coach Eric Driskell has passed away.

Driskell suffered a brain aneurysm on Sunday night.

Kari Driskell, his wife, said the "world is a better place because Coach Eric Driskell was part of it."

Driskell spent 25 years at Blue Valley and during that time has seen the football and school community grow extremely close.

As a player, Driskell won the 1991 state title and brought home two more titles as a head coach. Last year, he was named the Kansas high school football coach of the year.

Dr. Jayson Neil, a neurosurgeon at Research Medical Center, issued this statement on behalf of the family:

“On behalf of the Driskell family, we are confirming the passing of beloved Coach Eric Driskell and his plans for organ donation. Even in his passing, he chose to give to others. The family deeply appreciates all of the loving support and asks for privacy at this time of great personal loss.”

A crowd of students, staff, and parents gathered on the football field Monday after word spread that Driskell was in grave condition from a ruptured brain aneurysm.

Whether it's prayer or stories of Driskell's impact on so many lives, there will clearly be much of it to uplift his family and each other.

"I think it just begins," said parent Heather Jones. "His wife and family are going to need lots of them."

Celebration of life events were announced on Friday.

A fundraiser is underway to help the family. You can donate here if you are interested.

