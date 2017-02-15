Families of fallen Kansas City firefighters emotional during hearing for Bryan Sheppard

It was an emotional day in court as one man says he deserves a second chance.

The families of six Kansas City firefighters killed in an explosion begged a judge to keep Bryan Sheppard locked up.

Sheppard was 17 when the explosion happened. His team argues he was a teenager and not an adult and that he's been locked up long enough.

The families of those firefighters have a very different view.

Cassandra McKarnin's father Robert died in the explosion. She told a packed court she was old enough to know right from wrong.

"All of us suffer everyday for all of these years," she said.

Ashley Kenney, Sheppard's daughter, disagrees.

She says her father has done enough time.

"He's served his time and he's ready to come home," she said.

Those families cried in court and told a judge their life sentence is never ending.

The prosecutor told the judge some crimes are so severe and so long lasting that the punishment must be severe and lasting.

