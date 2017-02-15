Grandfather of Gardner toddler mourns as police investigate her death

Police are investigating Presley Kay Porting's death to determine if it was a crime. (Submitted)

Presley Kay Porting’s death is still surrounded by questions.

Currently, Gardner police are investigating, and although police have not official named a cause of death, they have said it is being investigated like a homicide.

Now, a week after paramedics were called to the 400 block of Hickory Street, the Porting family is speaking out.

Martin Porting, Presley’s maternal grandfather, says he is angry about what happened to the toddler.

“[I feel] rage, disbelief. I’m heart broken,” he said. “I want whoever is responsible to be held accountable.”

The investigation into the death of the 2-year-old is ongoing, leaving Martin Porting with several unanswered questions as well as unresolved emotions.

“I’m going to miss her. I’m going to miss her a lot,” Martin Porting said.

Mostly stalwart while speaking about his granddaughter, Martin Porting became emotional when talking about how his granddaughter's life ended.

“There’s no closure. It’s not like you get to say goodbye," he said.

The Porting patriarch is not only grieving, he is focused on where to take his family from here.

Presley’s mother, Stephanie Porting, was in an in-patient rehabilitation facility when her daughter died.

“She was actually watching the news when she saw the house come on,” Martin Porting said.

Now, Martin Porting is worried his daughter may not have the strength to keep living without the child he called “her inspiration.”

“She’s completely lost ... I don’t know how she is going to survive this,” he said.

Currently, Stephanie Porting is not in a rehabilitation facility. She is with family. The “inseparable” mother-daughter pair were apart for two weeks.

Martin Porting says it was the first time in the Presley's life she had been away from her mother. Now, trying to adjust to an infinite separation has been difficult.

“She doesn’t sleep,” Martin Porting said about his daughter. “And when she does, she wakes up and she’s crying, she’s screaming. She sleeps with Presley’s picture.”

Through all of this, Martin Porting blames himself for what happens.

“I let them down,” he said. “As a father, you want to protect your children. I would do anything, I would lay my life down for that little baby. Maybe I should have been more informed or involved.”

He said the mistake he made was thinking because Presley was staying with her biological father, she would be safe.

“I don’t know how my little granddaughter is dead when she was in a house with people who were supposed to caring for her and protecting her,” he said.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to BACA, Bikers Against Child Abuse, P.O. Box 2096, Wichita, KS 67201; Alexandra’s House, P.O. Box 10034, Kansas City, MO 64111; or to Children’s Mercy Hospital, 2401 Gillham Road, Kansas City, MO 64108.

