10 Kansas City-area residents indicted for meth conspiracy

Ten Kansas City-area residents have been indicted by a federal grand jury for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute at least 100 pounds of meth.

The Jackson County Drug Task Force, in cooperation with the FBI, made the announcement Wednesday.

“We are proud to announce this investigation has disrupted the supply of more than $3 million worth of illegal methamphetamine to Jackson County,” said Dan Cummings, officer-in-charge of the task force.

Cummings said that the nearly year-long investigation resulted in the seizure of more than 20 pounds of methamphetamine from a vehicle, in addition to packages of methamphetamine being delivered to Jackson County locations via U.S. mail and FedEx delivery.

Over the course of the investigation, detectives recovered over 66 pounds of methamphetamine and coordinated 15 controlled purchases of methamphetamine from seven separate defendants.

On Dec. 16, 2016, a grand jury returned indictments charging 10 defendants with 30 counts of various drug, firearms and financial crimes including:

Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine/cocaine/heroin

Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine/cocaine/heroin

Conspiracy to commit money laundering

Possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking offense Illegal alien in possession of a firearm

Use of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence Immigration violations

The investigation revealed details of a large scale transnational criminal organization.

Detectives found multiple wire transfers of cash to Mexico, travel expenses with travel to Paris, Dubai, Rome and New York for the main defendant and his wife, and the cash purchase of numerous residences in the metropolitan area.

Cash bank deposits and wire transfers of cash to Mexico were in excess of $713,000.

