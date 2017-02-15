Man sentenced for attempted abduction outside Mission grocery store

Bradlee Campbell pleaded guilty to kidnapping and robbery charges. He was sentenced Wednesday morning. (Johnson County Sheriff's Office)

A Johnson County man will spend the next eight and a half years in prison.

Last month, Bradlee Campbell pleaded guilty to kidnapping and robbery charges. He was sentenced Wednesday morning.

Campbell pulled a knife on a woman at the Hy-Vee on Martway Street in Mission last February. He told her go get into her car. She fought back.

Campbell ran off but was eventually arrested.

