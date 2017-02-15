Man sentenced for attempted abduction outside Mission grocery st - KCTV5

Man sentenced for attempted abduction outside Mission grocery store

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Bradlee Campbell pleaded guilty to kidnapping and robbery charges. He was sentenced Wednesday morning. (Johnson County Sheriff's Office) Bradlee Campbell pleaded guilty to kidnapping and robbery charges. He was sentenced Wednesday morning. (Johnson County Sheriff's Office)
OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -

A Johnson County man will spend the next eight and a half years in prison.

Last month, Bradlee Campbell pleaded guilty to kidnapping and robbery charges. He was sentenced Wednesday morning.

Campbell pulled a knife on a woman at the Hy-Vee on Martway Street in Mission last February. He told her go get into her car. She fought back.

Campbell ran off but was eventually arrested.

