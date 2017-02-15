Inclusion Connections hosts FashionAbility event for disabled youth

They learn how to be successful in a workplace through PawsAbilities, where they make and sell their own dog treats and toys. (Inclusion Connections)

Ask any of the 50 students what they get most excited about, and they will tell you, it’s the annual fashion show. (Inclusion Connection)

Fifty models with disabilities are preparing to strut their stuff on the runway Thursday night.

FashionAbility, an event put on by Inclusion Connections aims to send a message of acceptance within the Olathe community.

Inclusion Connections is an organization that helps teach young people with disabilities the skills they need to succeed within their own community.

But it’s also about getting the community to understand people with disabilities aren’t all that different.

From jenga to ping pong and even dog treat making, inclusion connections is all about giving children and teens with disabilities a safe space to be themselves.

Emma Lingquist has been coming to inclusion connections for three years.

“Probably my favorite thing is just coming to see my friends, because you know when you go to school or in the public you don’t really feel like you fit in but when you walk through these doors you do because everyone has their own abilities, so you don’t feel left out,” Lingquist said.

She, like the others at Inclusion Connections, has a disability, that she wants to prove doesn’t hold her back.

Every day, they learn new social skills through games and activities. They learn how to be successful in a workplace through PawsAbilities, where they make and sell their own dog treats and toys.

But ask any of the 50 students what they get most excited about, and they will tell you, it’s the annual fashion show.

“We get to dress up and walk the runway and look pretty,” Lingquist said. “I’m inviting my mom and dad to the fashion show.”

While the kids participating love the fashion show, the true purpose is for those in the audience.

“It’s ultimately not really about the fashion it's really about our supporters and community getting to know our young people better,” Inclusion Connections Employment Program Manager Jennifer Holland said.

Holland says when each of these models walk the runway the crowd will learn a little bit about each one, furthering their mission of inclusion, in a fun way.

“Who they are, what their interests are, hobbies are, goals for the future are, you start to see you really do have a lot more in common in our young adults than you think,” Holland said. “Seeing their smiles when they walk down the runway they feel really special and pretty. I think that makes my heart feel good.”

The 2017 Gala FashionAbility is Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Ball Conference Center. For tickets, click here.

