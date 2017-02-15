New study reveals young adults at risk for heart attacks

Heart disease is the number one killer among men and women, but a new study has revealed it can also hit young adults. (KCTV5)

Heart disease is the number one killer among men and women, but a new study has revealed it can also hit young adults.

The study says we are seeing more plaque buildup in young arteries.

"Lots of times, even in our teenage years and 18, 20, 22 25, the beginnings of this plaque begins to build up," said Dr. James O'Keefe, a nuclear cardiologist at Saint Luke's Mid America Heart Institute.

The dangerous part is many young people can go decades without knowing about it. As time goes on, the plaque builds up and could interfere with blood flow to the heart

"We've learned that coronary disease festers for years and usually decades before it blows up and causes a heart attack," O'Keefe said.

A specialized CT scan, also known as a cardio scan, focuses on the heart. It's painless, uses limited radiation and only $50 a scan.

O'Keefe says it's the single best machine to detect plaque in arteries.

"We are doing 50-60 a day now. We do a lot of these and we've come to rely on these a lot," he said.

The cardio scan itself only takes a few seconds, and you get your results within minutes. Doctors say you only need to take a cardio scan once every five years.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.