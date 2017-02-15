Greitens names appointees to University of Missouri curators - KCTV5

Greitens names appointees to University of Missouri curators

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
The appointees must be confirmed by the Missouri Senate. (KCTV5) The appointees must be confirmed by the Missouri Senate. (KCTV5)
JEFFERSON CITY, MO (AP) -

Missouri Republican Gov. Eric Greitens is appointing three people to the University of Missouri System governing board.

Greitens on Wednesday announced he picked former University of Missouri linebacker Darryl Chatman, a Democrat from Foristell. He's an attorney and the former deputy director of the Missouri's Agriculture Department.

The governor also appointed his former campaign finance chairman, Jeffrey Layman. Layman is a Springfield Republican and senior vice president with Morgan Stanley. He donated about $10,000 to Greitens' campaign for governor.

The governor's third appointee is Jefferson City Republican Jamie Farmer. She's president of Farmer Holding Company.

The appointees must be confirmed by the Missouri Senate. If all three are confirmed, there still will be two vacancies on the board.

