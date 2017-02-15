Wanted: Freeman Dillworth Jr.

Freeman Dillworth Jr. is a registered sex offender in Jackson County for sexual abuse of a 15-year-old girl. (CrimeStoppers)

It happened in 2004 in Kansas City. His last known address was in the area of 28th Street and Van Brunt Boulevard in Kansas City.

Dillworth is currently wanted on a Missouri parole violation warrant for voluntary manslaughter.

He should be considered armed and dangerous.

