Wanted: Freeman Dillworth Jr. - KCTV5

Wanted: Freeman Dillworth Jr.

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Freeman Dillworth Jr. is a registered sex offender in Jackson County for sexual abuse of a 15-year-old girl. (CrimeStoppers) Freeman Dillworth Jr. is a registered sex offender in Jackson County for sexual abuse of a 15-year-old girl. (CrimeStoppers)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Freeman Dillworth Jr. is a registered sex offender in Jackson County for sexual abuse of a 15-year-old girl.

It happened in 2004 in Kansas City.  His last known address was in the area of 28th Street and Van Brunt Boulevard in Kansas City.

Dillworth is currently wanted on a Missouri parole violation warrant for voluntary manslaughter.

He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.