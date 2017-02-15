Royals turn McDouble play, partner with McDonald's

The four-year sponsorship, which begins during the 2017 season, brings together the local Kansas City-area McDonald’s owner-operators and the Royals. (KCTV5)

The Golden Arches will have a touch of Royal Blue for the next four years, as the McDonald’s Heart of America Co-op is becoming an official sponsor of the Kansas City Royals.

The four-year sponsorship, which begins during the 2017 season, brings together the local Kansas City-area McDonald’s owner-operators and the Royals.

As part of the sponsorship, Kansas City-area McDonald’s will introduce a season-long #McDoublePlay promotion. Every time the Royals turn a double play, the iconic McDouble will cost only $1 the following day.

Area McDonald’s restaurants will also offer a “Royals McDouble Value Meal,” which will feature a McDouble, medium World Famous Fries and a frozen blue raspberry drink. For every Royals McDouble Value Meal sold, 25 cents will be donated to the Ronald McDonald’s House Charities of Kansas City.

“Royals fans are going to love this new promotion,” Royals Vice President of Marketing & Business Development Michael Bucek said. “The double play is one of the most exciting plays in baseball, and now our fans will have another reason to get excited each time it happens, home or away. We’re proud to welcome the local McDonald’s owner-operators to our family of partners, and we applaud them for putting a community touch on this partnership.”

As part of the partnership, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City will be the beneficiary of two Royals Charities 50/50 Raffles, presented by Edelman & Thompson, at The K this season.

“Community means everything,” President of the McDonald’s HOA Co-op and a local owner-operator Jim Wagy said. “To partner with such an iconic brand in the Kansas City Royals and to show our local pride, we couldn’t be happier. This will make the 2017 season even more exciting. We’re definitely rooting for some Esky Magic on defense.”

In addition, McDonald’s will be rolling out a season-long Royals-themed, in-game and across-market advertising campaign which will also will include several community activations. Kansas City-based Bernstein-Rein Advertising is leading the campaign.

During the 2016 season, the Royals turned a double play in a total of 87 games.

