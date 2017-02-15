Brother of woman who died in building fire says she was homeless

Bomb and arson investigators were called to the scene to continue the investigation. (KCTV5)

A woman and a dog have been found dead in a building fire Wednesday morning.

Fire crews responded about 5:50 a.m. to a building fire in the 900 block of Brighton Avenue.

The brother of the woman says her name was Sandra Pugh Willadsen. He says she was homeless and just four days ago, made a little space for herself in the shed.

He was too shaken to go on camera with KCTV5, but did talk at length about his sister, saying she moved to Kansas City a few years ago from Philadelphia.

She often helped the homeless when she wasn't struggling.

He said on Tuesday night, she had invited a second homeless woman to stay with her.

When crews arrived they found a small, one-story building on fire in a junkyard.

The fire was quickly put out.

While investigating, crews found the body of a woman and a dog were found inside the building.

Bomb and arson investigators were called to the scene to continue the investigation.

During the investigation, a man rushed the scene with a machete. Police converged on the man and took the machete from him. Authorities do not know if the man had a connection to the scene.

Police are calling it a death investigation, but have no ruled out foul play yet.

