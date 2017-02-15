Kansas hospital gun bill receives push from KRA

Under the current law, guns would be allowed at the hospital starting in July. (KCTV5)

Kansas House Federal and State Affairs Committee members will vote on a revised gun bill Wednesday that would exempt the University of Kansas hospital from having to allow guns inside.

And the Kansas Rifle Association is fighting back, asking people to pressure members to vote no.

The association says the hospital has already had a four-year exemption which gave them time to implement the proper security measures.

Gun proponents also say there is nothing stopping a firearm from being carried into a hospital and used maliciously, and say this bill would prohibit people from being able to defend themselves in these situations.

Hospital staff disagree and say that hospitals already provide a stressful environment and adding guns to the mix could put staff and patients at risk.

Committee members will be voting today to advance the bill.

