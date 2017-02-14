Man sentenced in deaths of 6 Kansas City firefighters could go free

Ashley Keeney is Sheppard's daughter. Sheppard is one of five people who were convicted and sentenced to life in prison. (KCTV5)

A man sentenced to life in prison for a high-profile murder case, for the arson deaths of six Kansas City firefighters nearly 30 years ago, could soon go free because of a legal technicality.

On Friday, Bryan Sheppard will receive a new sentencing hearing.

Sheppard has amassed a following of people convinced of his innocence that extends beyond friends and family.

A permanent memorial sits at 87th Street and Bruce R Watkins Parkway, with a cross for each of the six firefighters killed in a 1988 explosion that left a hole in the hearts of many.

Sheppard has always maintained his innocence. His lawyer says he's passed a lie detector test

The six firefighters died while battling a worksite fire that exploded. It moved houses off foundations and left a crater 40-feet wide and six-feet deep. In 1997, a jury convicted five people, including Sheppard, for intentionally setting that fatal fire and sentenced them to life in prison.

“His goals for his future are completely different than the person that he was when I was younger," Keeney said.

Sheppard’s new sentencing hearing is the result of a recent Supreme Court ruling about life sentences for people under age 18.

Sheppard, now 45, was 17 at the time of the crime.

A new supreme court ruling states it's unconstitutional to convict anyone under 18 to life in prison. Sheppard's lawyer argues that if the judge back then had considered what the high court ruling now requires, his sentence would have been less than what he’s already served.

The judge's decision will rely on two main factors, how Sheppard lived his life until he was 17 and what kind of citizen he's been behind bars.

If he’s released, it will still be as a guilty man.

“We will continue to fight to clear his name, but having him home is the biggest priority," Keeney said.

The prosecution’s legal argument against Sheppard’s release is such that continuing to claim innocence could actually hurt his chances of being released.

A judge is expected to announce Sheppard's new sentence at 2 p.m. on Friday.

