Lee's Summit attorney found not guilty in murder of father and his girlfriend

Susan Van Note, an attorney from Lee's Summit, has been found not guilty for the deaths of her father and his girlfriend.

Van Note was charged in the Oct. 2, 2010 shooting of her father, William Van Note and his girlfriend, Sharon Dickson, at a home in Camden County

Deliberations began around 1 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

The trial began last Tuesday.

Dickson and William Van Note were attacked in their Lake of the Ozarks home in October of 2010.

Dickson died at the scene and William Van Note died four days later at a Columbia, MO, hospital.

