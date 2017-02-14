Lee's Summit attorney found not guilty in murder of father and h - KCTV5

Lee's Summit attorney found not guilty in murder of father and his girlfriend

Posted: Updated:
Susan Van Note, an attorney from Lee's Summit, has been found not guilty for the deaths of her father and his girlfriend. Susan Van Note, an attorney from Lee's Summit, has been found not guilty for the deaths of her father and his girlfriend.
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, MO (KCTV) -

Susan Van Note, an attorney from Lee's Summit, has been found not guilty for the deaths of her father and his girlfriend. 

Van Note was charged in the Oct. 2, 2010 shooting of her father, William Van Note and his girlfriend, Sharon Dickson, at a home in Camden County

Deliberations began around 1 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. 

The trial began last Tuesday. 

Dickson and William Van Note were attacked in their Lake of the Ozarks home in October of 2010.

Dickson died at the scene and William Van Note died four days later at a Columbia, MO, hospital.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.