Greitens appoints head of Missouri insurance department

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has appointed a Tennessee official to lead the state agency that monitors financial industries and businesses to protect consumers and encourage job growth. (KCTV5)

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has appointed a Tennessee official to lead the state agency that monitors financial industries and businesses to protect consumers and encourage job growth.

The governor announced Tuesday that Chlora Lindley-Myers is his choice to run the Missouri Department of Insurance, Financial Institutions and Professional Registration.

Lindley-Myers currently is deputy commissioner at the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance.

Previously, she worked in Kansas City as director of the consumer protection and anti-fraud division of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners. She also previously worked for departments of insurance in Missouri and Kentucky.

Greitens said in a news release he was looking forward to working with Lindley-Myers to ensure government protects people while helping to encourage businesses to create jobs.

The Senate must confirm her appointment.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.