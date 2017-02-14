Report shows insurance premiums for no-fault wrecks increasing in Kansas City

A new study warns if you get in a wreck that's not your fault, your insurance could still jump. (KCTV5)

You might expect to see your insurance premium go up if you got a speeding ticket or caused a crash.

But a new report from the Consumer Federation of America discovered some insurance companies are upping premiums after crashes that weren't even their customer's fault.

According to the report, Progressive was the worst offender, surcharging drivers every time. Geico and Farmers sometimes raised rates by 10 percent or more.

Allstate occasionally penalized drivers for crashes that weren't their fault.

Kansas City is included in the story and found that the average premium hike is $123.

With the exception of California and Oklahoma, what insurance companies are doing is not illegal.

But according to Doug Heller, who wrote the report, it's wrong and that needs to change.

"You're certainly not going to change the insurance industry by staying silent about the ways they try to rip us off," Heller said. "And this is a rip off. It's unfair and it should be stopped."

Of the insurance companies studied for this report, State Farm was the only one that never increased premiums for these accidents.

Multiple insurance companies KCTV5 reached out to did not respond to our requests for a response.

