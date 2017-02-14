Forté, James square off during police board meeting

There was a brief showdown between Kansas City Mayor Sly James and Kansas City Police Chief Darryl Forté during Tuesday’s police board meeting. (KCTV5)

The exchange happened when drive-by shootings came up and what the police wanted to do to combat them.

That turned into a tense back and forth between the chief and the mayor.

“You can have more people, but if you have no strategy, what difference does it make?” James said.

That was just part of a back and forth.

James brought up an increase in drive-by shootings and asked what the strategy was in place to combat it.

"A lot of these things are multi-factorial,” James said. “And the question still remains, what strategies are being employed? That's a legitimate question and it's one that still hasn't been answered and even if we had more people.”

Forté said lighting and trash also are issues, but added that it’s also a matter of staffing.

“We're making some progress and we're trending in the right area, and I understand his frustration, but I'm frustrated also. You have to give me some more resources if he wants to do some things,” Forté said.

James wasn’t convinced the blame needed to be on the city.

“If it’s only to sit around and blame the city for every damn problem that shows up, then I can do that in my office,” James said.

Forté pointed out that they’ve seen numbers go down in certain hot spot areas, but that doesn’t necessarily address the larger issues at hand.

