Price skyrockets for drug that would help prevent some overdoses

Naloxone is given to people who have overdosed on opioids or heroin. (KCTV5)

It's considered a game changer for people who overdose on opioids - a drug that brings the addict back to life.

However, the price of that drug has skyrocketed, creating a life or death issue.

It's a 600 percent price spike for a life-saving medication many medical experts say should be common as EpiPens.

According to the New England Journal of Medicine report, it cost $690 in 2014. Now, it's $4,500.

First Call works with people who struggle with addiction. They say if more people can get Naloxone, more lives would be saved.

"Having a drug like that that can truly throw somebody into immediate withdrawal from an overdose, an opioid overdose, is absolutely necessary," said Megan Fowler, clinical team leader of First Call. "I'm glad it's available. I wish it were more readily available."

While not yet legal in Kansas, lawmakers are considering legislation that would allow people without medical training to have access to naloxone

