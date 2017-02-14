Storage lockers in Ottawa ransacked, police investigating

An investigation is underway in Franklin County after several storage lockers were broken into and vandalized. (KCTV5)

One family says irreplaceable, handmade items were taken from their unit.

Nearly 10 storage lockers were broken into in Ottawa.

“It felt like a huge intrusion and a violation of our privacy,” said Stephanie Williamson.

The Williamsons had a lock on their unit and some locks were cut, while others were not.

The manager at DIY Supply says locks are a good deterrent but won’t stop everyone.

“A lock is going to keep honest people honest for the most part,” said Eric Harabin, the manager of DIY Supply. “If somebody really wants in there and they have the time, they’ll get in there. You can bolt cut a lot of locks.”

Harabin says there are good locks for outside units.

The sheriff’s office says people with storage lockers should check them regularly.

Among the valuables Williamson lost were handmaid pieces of furniture. She said her father made them.

The Williamsons stumbled on the break in and said they never got a call from the owners of the units.

KCTV5 reached out to Kodiak Properties, the owner of the storage unit. Calls have not been returned, however.

