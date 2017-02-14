Royals reliever Flynn hurt in barn roof accident

Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Brian Flynn delivers against the Cleveland Indians during the ninth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016, in Cleveland. The Indians won 2-1. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Kansas City Royals left-hander Brian Flynn is expected to be sidelined for eight weeks after falling through a barn roof at his Oklahoma residence.

The Royals said Tuesday that Flynn broke a rib and had three minor vertebrae fractures.

Flynn, who went to Wichita State, had a 2.60 ERA in one start and 35 relief appearances last season, allowing 38 hits in 55 2/3 innings. In 12 relief appearances from July 31-Sept. 6, Flynn did not allow an earned run.

Flynn appeared in just one minor league game in 2015 before a shoulder injury. The Royals acquired Flynn after the 2014 season from the Miami Marlins for pitcher Aaron Crow.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.