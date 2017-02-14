Blue Valley football coach remains on life support for organ don - KCTV5

Blue Valley football coach remains on life support for organ donation

STILWELL, KS (KCTV) -

Blue Valley football head coach Eric Driskell is being kept on life support for organ donation. 

Family members say Driskell suffered a brain aneurysm Sunday night.

The community has come out in support of the coach and his family, holding vigils at Blue Valley High School over the past two days. 

