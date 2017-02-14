Woman denies claim she scammed elderly man out of $193K

An elderly man decided to join Match.com and met a woman by the name of Rita Harrington, left, who lives in Salina, KS. (KCTV5)

The family of a Johnson County man questions what their dad spent on his girlfriend in the name of love.

The man in question is 85 years old. He is a widow and has suffered a stroke. He lives by himself on a farm and decided to join Match.com and met a woman by the name of Rita Harrington who lives in Salina, KS.

KCTV5 News isn’t revealing the senior’s name because his family is concerned that he’s vulnerable to scammers.

“Interestingly enough, when anyone walks in the room and he’s talking to her, the conversation terminates. This isn't normal,” said Dave, the man’s son.

Dave says he became alarmed when found a notarized document from his dad with Harrington’s name on it.

"Dad? So how much money have you given her? And he said a little over $14,000,” Dave said.

Dave says he hired a private investigator and combed through his father’s bank accounts. He thinks the total is closer to $193,000. He found checks endorsed by Harrington and his dad wrote a check to Marshall Motor Company.

“And I'm like, 'Really, dad? You bought her a car? What do you think she's interested in? When you're out of money you are out of romance. Where is this going?'” Dave told his father.

Dave says he tried to reason with his father.

He then contacted everyone he could think of including the FBI, the IRS, Salina police, the Johnson County, MO Sheriff's Office, the Kansas Department of Revenue, and the Elder Abuse Hotline.

“Unless he's willing to testify, there's not a lot that we can do.” Dave said

KCTV5 reached out to Harrington through phone calls, emails, a written letter and our investigative team drove to Salina. Reporter Angie Ricono asked Harrington for an explanation. She would only respond, “It wasn’t that much!”

Ricono that interview to the elderly man’s family. They quickly pointed out that they could see the new Jeep in the garage.

“Well I saw a confession! ‘It wasn't that much,' said the man’s daughter-in-law, Susan. “It is absolutely inexcusable that people can get away with doing something like this to the elderly.”

“This is financial exploitation of an elderly person. This is romance scam. This isn't love. True love doesn't do this to one and other,” Dave said.

Dave and his wife say they never suspected their father would get romantically involved through a dating website and give away so much money.

They say Dave’s father is angry that they contacted police and other authorities.

