Body found inside burned car in Kansas City

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Nathan Vickers, Multimedia Journalist
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police say a body was found inside a burned vehicle. 

The body was found just after noon on the 15800 block of Woods Chapel Road. 

There's no additional information at this time. 

The Kansas City Bomb and Arson Squad are also on scene to investigate. 

