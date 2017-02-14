Allen Fieldhouse shatters world record for loudest indoor arena

Kansas fan, who set a world record as loudest indoor sports arena, cheer during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against West Virginia in Lawrence, Kan., Monday, Feb. 13, 2017. Kansas defeated West Virginia 84-80 in overtime. (AP)

There’s no way to truly measure who has the best fans in the world, but there is a way to measure the loudest.

And we now know fans in the Kansas City area are great with their vocal chords. The Guinness World Records has two distinctions for loudest fans in the world.

Allen Fieldhouse shattered the world record for loudest indoor arena Monday night when stadium levels reached 130.4 decibels during a win against West Virginia.

“Congratulations to everyone that yelled,” University of Kansas men’s basketball head coach Bill Self.

People in the Kansas City area seem to have a knack for that.

“The outdoor arena record is 142.2 at Arrowhead,” said Philip Robertson with Guinness World Records.

Two venues just 54 miles apart hold the distinction as loudest sports venues in the entire world.

“After the noise has kind of died down, you kind of have this kind of numbness in your ears and sometimes even after the game you have a hard time hearing things,” Erik Settle said.

Kansas Citians are proud of world dominance. On Twitter, you see the excitement as fans claim they’re the best. And others saying it’s not a coincidence the same group of fans would hold both records.

In the past, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has said it himself.

“You know we feel like we have the best fans around,” he said.

And it is hard to argue against it at this point.

