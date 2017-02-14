Man pleads guilty in murder of 6-year-old girl in south Kansas City

A Jackson County deputy was involved in an officer-involved shooting Thursday morning in Independence, according to police.More >
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.More >
Police say the death of a man found on a walking trail early Thursday morning is a homicide.More >
A person riding their bike on a popular walking trail in Kansas City made a gruesome discovery Thursday morning.More >
The Detroit Free Press reported that Detroit police social media manager Dontae Freeman said Cornell was found dead in a hotel room at the MGM Grand Detroit hotel with "a band around his neck." The Detroit News cited Freeman in a similar report.More >
A tornado watch has been issued for the Kansas City metro area until 10 p.m.More >
Several adults at a high school graduation ceremony in Memphis got into a fist fight over a saved seat, and stole the spotlight away from students Tuesday night.More >
An illness caused by eating parasite-contaminated fish or seafood is on the rise, but there's a way to prevent it while still enjoying your sushi.More >
Police are working to figure out who shot a 59-year-old man on Wednesday in Kansas City.More >
Police are working to figure out who shot and killed a 59-year-old man on Wednesday in east Kansas City.More >
An Olathe man says he went into an Overland Park chiropractor’s office for an adjustment and left in an ambulance. Josh Clark says a simple visit at Spine Aline led to a stroke.More >
