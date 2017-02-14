Man pleads guilty in murder of 6-year-old girl in south Kansas City

Leandre Smith, a co-defendant in the October 2014 murder of 6-year-old Angel Hooper in south Kansas City pleaded guilty Tuesday and was sentenced to serve 23 years in prison. (Jackson County Detention Center)

A man has pleaded guilty in the murder of a 6-year-old girl who was shot and killed as she walked out of a convenience store.

Leandre Smith, a co-defendant in the October 2014 murder of Angel Hooper in south Kansas City pleaded guilty Tuesday and was sentenced to serve 23 years in prison.

Smith pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action.

Angel was shot in the head the night of Oct. 17 as she held her father's hand while leaving a south Kansas City convenience store with her father. The suspects didn't know either Angel or her father, according to court documents.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said the shots were fired from a passing white Pontiac Grand Prix and were intended for someone else.

Smith was sentenced to 23 years on second-degree murder, 15 years on the unlawful use of weapon and 10 years on each armed criminal action charge. The judge set those sentences to run concurrently. He will be required to serve at least 85 percent of that time in prison.

Smith's co-defendant, Howard K. Chase IV, has yet to go to trial. Currently it's scheduled for next month.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.