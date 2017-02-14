Pediatrician reveals magic touch to calm crying baby in seconds

To a new parent, the sound of a crying baby can be agonizing. But what if there was a way to hold your baby to stop the crying within moments. One doctor says he's found it. (KCTV5)

To a new parent, the sound of a crying baby can be agonizing.

But what if there was a way to hold your baby to stop the crying within moments. One doctor says he's found it.

The video has gone viral, and the hold has now been dubbed by many new parents as "the magic baby hold."

KCTV5 News met up with a breast feeding group at Overland Park Regional Medical Center to see if Kansas City area moms were willing to give the move a try on their babies. Every mom was desperate for a calm night.

"It's nice to be around other women who are going through the same thing," said Olathe mom Shiloh Wells, who averages two hours of sleep a night.

"I think the hardest thing is sleeping in one and two hour chunks," new mom, Karen Sadlow, also from Olathe, said.

"Sometimes I dread going to sleep, because I know it's just the start of another rough night," Overland Park mom Amy Goode said.

Before trying the hold, registered nurse and lactation consultant Beverly Rush watched the YouTube video of the California pediatrician demonstrating the hold. After watching the video, Rush said the magic baby hold is actually an old, tried-and-true method.

"It's worked every time I've used it," Rush said.

Here's how it works:

Step 1: Gently fold your baby's arms across their chest.

Step 2: Gently secure your baby's arms with the palm of your hand.

Step 3: Grasp your baby's diaper area with your dominant hand.

Step 4: Gently shake the baby's bottom while softly rocking the baby up and down at a 45-degree angle.

Rush believes it works in part because folding the baby's arms can have a calming effect, like swaddling, and also because the movement distracts the baby.

"Sometimes baby just needs something to look at. But there's also that containment and the motion and ... it just works!" said Rush.

The magic baby hold worked on every single baby Rush used to demonstrate the hold, as the mothers watched on with hopeful eyes.

Rush says the effectiveness can depend on the size of your baby, and typically after three months old, your baby will be a little too heavy for the hold to work.

