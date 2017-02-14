Florists pull all-nighter in preparation for Valentine's Day

From floral designers to delivery drivers, the shop has quadrupled their staff in preparation for Tuesday’s rush. (KCTV5)

Valentine's Day, some florists call it their Super Bowl but the owners of one local shop have been so busy they stayed up, working around the clock.

"I brought my pillow and blanket in case I could take a nap but that didn't work out," Westport Floral Design owner Tammy Eldridge said.

Tammy Eldridge and her husband Gary have been working at Westport Floral Design non-stop to be ready for the demand Valentine's Day brings.

"A gentleman came by at three this morning and he had just gotten off the night shift so Tammy and Greg were able to give him flowers to take home to his wife," employee Kara Lineweber said.

From floral designers to delivery drivers, the shop has quadrupled their staff in preparation for Tuesday’s rush.

"It is like a Super Bowl,” Lineweber said. “There are so many arrangements that go out so much preparation, zero sleep, lots of chocolate."

And some dedicated workers like Lineweber, a full-time teacher, go out of their way to help out on this busy day.

"I take a vacation day to work Valentine’s Day every year," Lineweber said.

Westport Floral Design will deliver more than 200 flower arrangements on Valentine’s Day alone.

Fast Facts

Part of the reason rose prices go in January and February is because of the Rose Bowl. Millions of roses are used so prices get hiked up.

Shopping for flowers is like shopping for fruit. You have to feel them and make sure they’re firm. If they’re too soft that means they won’t last.

To make your roses last, you have to change the water every day and trim them every other day.

