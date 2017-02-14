Netflix reports cheating on the rise

Netflix cheating was first uncovered in a study in the U.S. in 2013. (KCTV5)

Netflix cheating is on the rise globally and shows no signs of stopping.

No relationship is safe. According to a new study released Tuesday by Netflix, nearly half, 46 percent, of streaming couples around the world have “cheated” on their significant other, but it’s not what you think.

Defined as watching a television show ahead of your significant other, Netflix cheating was first uncovered in a study in the U.S. in 2013. Four years later, cheating has increased three times and has become a common behavior around the world.

This behavior only continues to grow, with 60% of consumers saying they’d cheat more if they knew they’d get away with it. And once people cheat, many can’t stop. Eighty-one percent of cheaters are repeat offenders and 44 percent have cheated three or more times.

In a binge-watching world where it’s easy to say ‘just one more,’ Netflix cheating has quickly become the new normal.

Cheating happens all over the world, though it varies by country.

The most cheaters are in Brazil and Mexico where 57 and 58 percent of streaming couples have cheated, respectively.

The most loyal viewers are in Netherlands where 73 percent have not cheated, Germany where 65 percent have not cheated and Poland where 60 percent have not cheated.

So what shows are people watching while they cheat? All of them.

While no show is off limits, top cheating temptations are The Walking Dead, Breaking Bad, American Horror Story, House of Cards, Orange Is The New Black, Narcos and Stranger Things.

The new study says most people don’t plan to cheat, it just happens.

Eighty percent of cheating is unplanned. And 66 percent of people say the trigger for cheating is that “the shows are just so good we can’t stop bingeing.”

So how are people cheating? Any way they can.

Sleep with one eye open. Twenty-five percent of cheating happens when one partner falls asleep.

But whether or not this is even cheating is hotly debated. Fifty-three percent of people say “sleep cheating” doesn’t count, but the morality of “sleep cheating” varies across the globe. Chileans think it’s no big deal, Japan sees it as unforgivable. Many are still cheating in secret. Forty-five percent of people never admit to their indiscretions.

If you do stray, don’t beat yourself up about it.

Cheating has become more socially acceptable, with 46 percent of people saying it’s “not bad at all.” Unless of course, you live in Hong Kong, where 40 percent think watching ahead of your partner is worse than having an actual affair.

