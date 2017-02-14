Gardner apartment fire displaces dozen, kills dog

A dozen people are without a home after a fire ripped through an apartment building early Tuesday morning. (KCTV5)

A dozen people are without a home after a fire ripped through an apartment building early Tuesday morning.

The fire happened about 1:45 a.m. at the Pinewood Apartments in the 800 block of E Rosewood Street.

When emergency crews arrived, the building was fully engulfed in flames. Johnson County Fire Department Division Chief Jerry Holly says three of the four units in the building were occupied.

It was a loud crackling sound that next door neighbors Kendra Smith and Austin Higginbotham say woke them up.

"Just the sounds. I've never woken up to anything like that it was pretty scary. Almost like fireworks, boom," Smith said. "We looked out the window and it was in full blaze."

Firefighters put the fire out after battling flames for nearly an hour.

Twelve people were inside the building when the fire started. All of them escaped unharmed. A dog was killed in the fire. Crews are still searching for two cats.

The American Red Cross is helping the 12 people displaced by the fire.

"They gave them vouchers and the owner of the building here actually rented a few hotel rooms for the family so everyone is taken care of," Holly said.

Looking at the charred building, neighbors say they are at a loss.

"I got several kids, small ones, and it scares me that this could happen to my family and we wouldn't have another place to go," said neighbor Amy, who did not want KCTV5 to use her last name.

"I'm just glad that the family got out okay," Smith said.

Red Cross case workers are planning to meet with the people who lived in the apartments on Tuesday to go over a long-term plan and to help find them a permanent place to call home again.

