Man says he was attacked by teens on The Plaza

Barney Gulley, who likes to ride his recumbent trike whenever he gets the chance, has filed a police report after the incident. (KCTV5)

A man is recovering Monday after he says a group of teens attacked him on the Country Club Plaza.

He also says those teens tried to steal his belongings.

Police are investigating what happened.

Barney Gulley, who likes to ride his recumbent trike whenever he gets the chance, has filed a police report after the incident.

Viewers may recognize him pedaling through The Plaza before, as his bike is lit up with LEDs.

He has a neurological disability and his low-strain tricycle is his favorite way to exercise. But on Saturday night on Gulley's trip home, he encountered a group of teens who had just left The Plaza after curfew.

He says they stole his equipment of his bike, took his phone and even struck him.

"I will probably be afraid to ride in JC Nichols Park," he said. "I won't stop by the fountain. But I don't want to let them win. I will still ride. Once they figured out I couldn't walk very well they said, 'give the cripple his stuff back.' I eventually got most of it back."

Gulley says he's still missing a few valuables and some parts of his bike are still broken, including his flag.

He adds while he was frustrated by the attack, he is thankful that some kids stepped in to help him get some of his things back.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.