Travis Wood, Royals finalize $12M, 2-year deal

The Royals and left-hander Travis Wood agreed to a $12 million, two-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. (AP)

Left-hander Travis Wood and the Kansas City Royals have finalized a $12 million, two-year contract.

Wood gets $4 million this year and $6.5 million in 2018, and the agreement includes and $8.5 mutual option for 2019 with a $1.5 million buyout.

The 30-year-old was 4-0 with a 2.95 ERA in a career-high 77 appearances with the Chicago Cubs last season. He held lefties to a .128 average.

A 2013 NL All-Star, Wood spent the last five seasons with the Cubs after arriving in a trade with Cincinnati in 2011. He has a 43-52 career record with a 4.00 ERA in 133 starts and 126 relief appearances. Since transitioning to the bullpen in 2015, he is 7-2 with a 2.95 ERA in 122 appearances.

Pitcher Brian Flynn was placed on the 60-day disabled list with a back injury.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.