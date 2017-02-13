Kansas City council looks to address Airbnb-type services

More travelers are choosing to use services like Airbnb to stay in a person's home. Now Kansas City is working to come up with rules to cover those services. (KCTV5)

More travelers are choosing to use services like Airbnb to stay in a person's home.

Now Kansas City is working to come up with rules to cover those services.

What the hundreds of people who rent out homes don't know is technically, they are breaking the law.

The city is working to change that.

"Home sharing is relatively new concept and a new industry, and a new way of traveling and welcoming travelers," said Benjamin Briet of Airbnb. "Old laws don't do a good job of catering to new ideas."

Now, Kansas City is working to change that, proposing an ordinance that will allow for two types of home rental situations.

The first is for true home sharing - people staying in a space that someone usually lives in. It allows people to rent out their home or room for 90 days out of the year.

It costs $100 for your first year registering and then $50 every year after that.

The other is type two for those that aren't planning to live at the home and want to rent it out for more than 90 days. That costs $596.

For now, the city is still working on getting out all the kinks, asking for public opinion on the matter and for those invested.

