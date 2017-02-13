City leaders try to sell Kansas City voters on $800M infrastructure plan

While the governor of Kansas talks about building a new airport in Johnson County, Kansas City's mayor is trying to sell voters on a plan for to spend millions to repair everything from sidewalks to streets. (KCTV5)

Mayor Sly James is meeting Monday night with voters at the Kansas City Police Department's South Patrol.

At issue is $800 million the city wants to borrow by issuing bonds and property tax increases to pay off interest on the bonds. This is the second of at least five town halls on the topic. The first was earlier this month.

The bond issue has faced criticism from an anti-tax watchdog group, Citizens for Responsible Government. They question what the city is saying about how carefully earmarked the funds will be and how much property taxes will go up.

Here's a look at the three bond questions on the April ballot:

Question 1 is a $600 million bond to improve streets, bridges, sidewalks and eliminate the current system of requiring homeowner contributions for residential sidewalk repairs.

Question 2 seeks a $150 million for flood control projects

Question 3 is $50 million bond for public building improvements, mostly the city's animal shelter but also some ADA compliance works on other buildings.

There is another town hall on March 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the offices of the Northland Neighborhoods, Inc. and the League of Women Voters located at 4420 NE Chouteau Trafficway.

