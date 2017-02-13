Chiefs announce coaching moves

The Kansas City Chiefs have announced changes to their coaching staff.

Brad Childress has been named as the team's assistant head coach, while Matt Nagy will serve as the team's offensive coordinator.

The move came after former Chiefs assistant head coach David Culley was named as quarterbacks coach in Buffalo.

“With Coach Culley’s departure to Buffalo, it opened up the position of Assistant Head Coach,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said. “Moving Coach Childress into that job was a natural fit. He has been in the National Football League for nearly two decades, he’s been a head coach, and knows the various demands on and off the field. Coach Nagy did a tremendous job last year and grew in his role as the season progressed.

Nagy served as co-offensive coordinator in 2016 after serving two seasons as the Chiefs' quarterback coach.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.